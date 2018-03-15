South Africa

Fatal stabbing in Tulbagh farm burglary

15 March 2018 - 13:57 By Petru Saal
The victim died from his injuries during a confrontation with a suspected burglar at a house on the farm Wolwefontein.
The victim died from his injuries during a confrontation with a suspected burglar at a house on the farm Wolwefontein.
Image: iStock

An intruder is on the run after fatally stabbing a 59-year-old man on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape.

The victim died from his injuries during a confrontation with a suspected burglar at a house on the farm Wolwefontein on Wednesday evening. It is unclear if he was stabbed by one or more attackers.

“This office can confirm that a 59-year-old man was stabbed and killed during a house robbery on his farm in Tulbagh. The unknown suspects fled with household items and they are yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

Head of community safety at AfriForum Ian Cameron said: “According to the information I have‚ the victim is not the owner of the farm but he lives on it. He was woken in the night. A fight broke out between him and the intruder. The robber stabbed him to death.”

READ MORE

Australia considers fast-tracking visas for 'persecuted' white South African farmers

Australia’s conservative government is considering fast-tracking visas for white South African farmers so they can flee their “horrific ...
News
8 hours ago

Farm murder rate can be guestimated

A 79-year-old woman in KwaZulu-Natal stabbed to death; a 60-year-old man in Northern Cape stabbed to death; two people in Port Edward attacked with ...
News
2 months ago

Farmers in new protest over murders

Hundreds of farmers on Saturday took to the streets of Pretoria, demanding government action over a wave of murders targeting their communities in ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Top court slashes drug dealer’s heavy sentence South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape teen invents fire-proof shack Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH | What has Cyril Ramaphosa achieved in his first 30 days? South Africa
  4. Six cops facing Marikana murder charges released on bail South Africa
  5. No more long queues at clinics as first drug ATM is launched South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X