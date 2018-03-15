Fatal stabbing in Tulbagh farm burglary

An intruder is on the run after fatally stabbing a 59-year-old man on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape.

The victim died from his injuries during a confrontation with a suspected burglar at a house on the farm Wolwefontein on Wednesday evening. It is unclear if he was stabbed by one or more attackers.

“This office can confirm that a 59-year-old man was stabbed and killed during a house robbery on his farm in Tulbagh. The unknown suspects fled with household items and they are yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

Head of community safety at AfriForum Ian Cameron said: “According to the information I have‚ the victim is not the owner of the farm but he lives on it. He was woken in the night. A fight broke out between him and the intruder. The robber stabbed him to death.”