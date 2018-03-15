Health trade unions in Gauteng will take to the streets on Friday after the provincial department failed to pay performance bonuses to the workers in province.

The march‚ to be held in the Johannesburg city centre‚ will go to the provincial premier’s office and the offices of the Gauteng department of health.

The unions‚ which include Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa)‚ National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu)‚ Public Servants Association (PSA)‚ Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) and National Union Of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw)‚ this week staged a sit-in in the office of health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa‚ demanding payment for their members.

“After the lengthy sit-in in the office of the health MEC the five unions finally got the opportunity to hold long discussions with her [on Wednesday] around the outstanding performance bonuses for the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years‚ ending this month-end.