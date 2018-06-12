South Africa

Shocking video of laughing men beating, stabbing seal pup condemned

Warning: Graphic content - not for sensitive viewers

12 June 2018 - 11:43 By Gareth Wilson

WARNING: Graphic content - not for sensitive viewers.

Shocking cellphone footage has emerged of a seal pup being beaten‚ stabbed and tossed around by two fishermen.

The incident‚ described as barbaric by investigators speaking to HeraldLive‚ has triggered a probe by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism‚ the SPCA and police.

It is believed the attack took place in the Saldanha Bay area.

The graphic footage emerged online on Monday following several tip-offs to the SPCA‚ who immediately launched a probe.

Investigators linked to the probe confirmed to HeraldLive they had received reports that the men were threatening people who had discovered their identities. One of the men is believed to live in the small town of Vredenburg – near Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

The men face a range of charges under the Animal Protection Act and Marine Living Resources Act.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspector Alwyn Marais said the organisation had launched an investigation following several phone calls and e-mails. “Not knowing where the area [of the incident] was‚ we launched the probe. As the day went on‚ we established that it occurred in the Saldanha Bay area.

"We contacted our colleagues in that area who have now taken over the investigation‚” he said. Marais said that since the video had emerged an in-depth investigation had taken place.

West Coast and Swartland SPCA manager Louise van Zyl confirmed to HeraldLive they were investigating the "horrific attack".

MORE

Ad watchdog saves Pick n Pay's bacon after SPCA complaint

Animal welfare activists have lost their fight to stop Pick n Pay advertising “sow friendly pork”.
News
5 days ago

‘I’m truly sorry’: Sandton lawyer apologises for dumping his dead dog on roadside

The lawyer who admitted to dumping his family’s dead labrador on the side of a road in Johannesburg has apologised to the Society for the Prevention ...
News
11 days ago

Pitbulls put down after fatal mauling

Two pit bulls that mauled an elderly woman to death were euthanised just hours after the fatal attack on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. London hopes for bright tech future despite Brexit World
  2. For Ethiopia's Abiy, big reforms carry big risks Africa
  3. Outa lashes out at water authority’s ‘luxury’ Las Vegas trip South Africa
  4. Disgraced ex-Hawks boss's daughter to be prosecuted South Africa
  5. 'Guardian angel' tells of dramatic baby rescue South Africa

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X