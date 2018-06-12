Shocking cellphone footage has emerged of a seal pup being beaten‚ stabbed and tossed around by two fishermen.

The incident‚ described as barbaric by investigators speaking to HeraldLive‚ has triggered a probe by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism‚ the SPCA and police.

It is believed the attack took place in the Saldanha Bay area.

The graphic footage emerged online on Monday following several tip-offs to the SPCA‚ who immediately launched a probe.

Investigators linked to the probe confirmed to HeraldLive they had received reports that the men were threatening people who had discovered their identities. One of the men is believed to live in the small town of Vredenburg – near Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

The men face a range of charges under the Animal Protection Act and Marine Living Resources Act.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspector Alwyn Marais said the organisation had launched an investigation following several phone calls and e-mails. “Not knowing where the area [of the incident] was‚ we launched the probe. As the day went on‚ we established that it occurred in the Saldanha Bay area.

"We contacted our colleagues in that area who have now taken over the investigation‚” he said. Marais said that since the video had emerged an in-depth investigation had taken place.

West Coast and Swartland SPCA manager Louise van Zyl confirmed to HeraldLive they were investigating the "horrific attack".