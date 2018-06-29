Transnet plans to move out of its Carlton Centre headquarters in the Joburg CBD as part of a temporary move that is set to make way for the makeover of the iconic property.

Transnet will be moving to an existing building at the Waterfall mega-development node near Midrand‚ which is being developed by JSE-listed Attacq Limited.

The ports and logistics parastatal confirmed the move to TimesLIVE on Thursday night‚ after the cat was let out of the bag by an Attacq employee during a property tour of the new multi-billion rand Waterfall precinct.

Nico Barnard‚ a town planner at Attacq‚ said Transnet would be moving into the Group 5 Building in Waterfall once the construction group vacates.

Transnet was hesitant to respond to queries this week‚ as an official joint announcement was being planned with Attacq. Pushed for comment‚ Transnet said it was moving out of the Carlton Centre as part of a temporary move to make way for a revamp of the prime property‚ which it owns.