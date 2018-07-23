Sheep heads‚ lawnmowers‚ and ovens are just some of the items dumped into the sewers of Cape Town‚ causing blockages and overflows that cost the city R170-million a year to fix.

Smaller items flushed into the system such as condoms and human hair stick to massive balls of congealed cooking oil in the city sewers.

Mayoral committee member for informal settlements‚ water and waste services‚ and energy Xanthea Limberg said that residents were abusing the sewage system‚ increasing blockages from 293 per day in the 2015/16 year to an average of 330 per day in 2017/18.

She said that garden chairs‚ car engines‚ tyres‚ cloth‚ nappies‚ and rope “should not be dumped” into the sewage system.

“The persistent misuse of the sewer system continues in areas across the metro‚ causing blockages and overflows which place the health of our environment and communities at risk‚” said Limberg. “It also wastes city resources which could rather be used to extend service delivery to our communities.”