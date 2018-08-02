Skeem Saam actress Shoki Sebotsane says her body is not for anyone to punch and gender-based violence must stop.

She was speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday shortly after the case against her former husband‚ Sello Sebotsane‚ was postponed to August 22.

Sello is facing charges of domestic violence and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Shoki told her supporters she was relieved that her case had made it to court because many cases often disappeared. Various organisations gathered to sing and show solidarity with the actress.

Mboneni Yende of the Thembisile Lucia Yende foundation and neighbour to Shoki told TimesLIVE: “We feel that gender-based violence is out of control in this country and if we don’t take a stand nothing is going to happen.”

Yende said they wanted to ensure that the court also judged fairly. “Shoki will have to win the case‚ she has been complaining. She was sending SMSes and WhatsApp text to say ‘assist me‚ my husband is attacking me’‚” he added.

The duo first made headlines in 2016 when Shoki accused Sello of physically abusing her during their 10-year marriage. Also in the crowd was Catherine Mpungose from the ANC parliamentary constituency office in Springs. She said she was confident that justice would prevail for Shoki.