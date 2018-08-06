Apartheid 'paedophile ring': New light shed on alleged island abuse

They partied and swam naked on Bird Island before allegedly engaging in sexual activities with boys – and were “arrogant” enough to sign their names in the visitors book.

Two former journalists spoke to HeraldLIVE about their own investigations into the 'depraved' trips former apartheid ministers allegedly made to the island off Port Elizabeth.

National Party defence minister Magnus Malan, environment minister John Wiley, an unnamed government minister who is still alive, and businessman Dave Allen, were allegedly central figures in a paedophile ring that operated during apartheid.

The explosive allegations are contained in The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ a book by former policeman Mark Minnie and ex-journalist Chris Steyn‚ who also state that investigations into the ring were halted by police at the time.

Former photojournalist Colin Urquhart, of Port Elizabeth, said he investigated the paedophile ring claims while working for Weekend Post after he was tipped off by a contact who worked on the island.