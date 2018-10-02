One in three teachers flee troubled Western Cape school

Nine teachers have resigned from a Cape Town school at the centre of an investigation by the Western Cape education department.

The teachers leaving Sun Valley Primary at the end of the year include the heads of grades 2, 4 and 5. The other three Grade 2 teachers at the Fish Hoek school are also going, and the former Grade 6 head left in the middle of the year.

There are 28 class teachers at Sun Valley, which means nearly a third have resigned over the past three weeks.