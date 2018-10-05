South Africa

WATCH | Forget just smoking it - now you can sip on a cannibis beer

05 October 2018 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE

Durban-based craft beer brand Poison City Brewing has launched a cannabis infused beer, dubbing it "Durban Poison."

The company was launched back in March 2015. The aim of the company was to promote beer nationally that came out straight out of Durban in order to promote the city as well.

Durban Poison Cannabis Lager is the company's latest beer offering making it South Africa's first cannabis beer.

Durban poison is a world famous cannabis strain. 

