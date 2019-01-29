South Africa

Residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in Tembisa

29 January 2019 - 11:45 By Matthew Savides

Police have issued a stern warning to communities not to loot cash-in-transit (CIT) vans after robberies because they might be charged in relation to the crime.

The warning follows after the CIT van was hit on Reverend RTJ Namane Drive in Tembisa about 6.30pm on Monday. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili, the security company's drivers had just collected cash when they came under fire.

Bystanders stole money spilt from a blown-up van in Tembisa on Monday evening. Police have warned that anyone in possession of the cash could be charged as an accomplice to armed robbery.
Image: Supplied

"As they were leaving they heard gunshots and their vehicle was shot at. The vehicle came to a standstill. That's when one of the crew came out. He was disarmed, and allegedly the suspects blew up the cash van and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and the pistol of one of the occupants of the van," she said.

Video footage of the incident has been circulated on social media. While it doesn’t show the crime, the gunshots – including from what one bystander describes as an AK-47 – can clearly be heard.

Murudili said no injuries  had been reported.

In the aftermath of the incident, community members began stealing the remaining cash.

"Just before police arrived, community members were busy helping themselves to the money," she said.

Murudili said that the serial numbers of the bank notes were recorded, meaning that they can be linked to the crime.

"You can be liable for the robbery that you did not commit. There can be bad consequences. If they find you with that money, you’ll be charged with something. As soon as you explain yourself, it’s still theft and you’ll be charged," she said.

