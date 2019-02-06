Midrand residents block Allandale Road in protest over week-long water cut

Johannesburg Water said last Thursday that a pipe burst on Mastiff Road in Midrand, which affected water supply to the Midrand Industrial Park and Jukskei View.

The water utility said the burst pipe was as a result of a river crossing that was washed away after a heavy rainstorm in the area.

Johannesburg Water said it had appointed a contractor to slip a pipeline through the damaged section of the river crossing and link the original pipe again at the two valves it had installed.

"We expect to restore services late this afternoon to early evening [Wednesday] if all goes according to plan."

It said stationary tanks and roaming water tankers were available for residents to use in the interim.