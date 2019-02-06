South Africa

Midrand residents block Allandale Road in protest over week-long water cut

06 February 2019 - 12:54 By ernest mabuza
A section of Allandale Road in Midrand remains blocked as residents of nearby Jukskei View protest. They have been without water since last Thursday.
Image: Twitter/TrafficSA

A section of Allandale Road in Midrand remained blocked on Wednesday morning as residents of nearby Jukskei View protested about a lack of water since last week.

Johannesburg Water said last Thursday that a pipe burst on Mastiff Road in Midrand, which affected water supply to the Midrand Industrial Park and Jukskei View.

The water utility said the burst pipe was as a result of a river crossing that was washed away after a heavy rainstorm in the area.

Johannesburg Water said it had appointed a contractor to slip a pipeline through the damaged section of the river crossing and link the original pipe again at the two valves it had installed.

"We expect to restore services late this afternoon to early evening [Wednesday] if all goes according to plan."

It said stationary tanks and roaming water tankers were available for residents to use in the interim.

