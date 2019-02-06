Midrand residents block Allandale Road in protest over week-long water cut
A section of Allandale Road in Midrand remained blocked on Wednesday morning as residents of nearby Jukskei View protested about a lack of water since last week.
Protest on Allandale Road. No one can get through the mob.— Yoda (@goitsediale) February 6, 2019
Both sides blocks. If you're coming this way, take another route!@eNCA @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/G9HsixiAj0
@HermanMashaba strike kn allandale road pic.twitter.com/TxrpFnvmaN— Rodney Rammbuda (@Starrods) February 6, 2019
Warning....🛑...Allandale rd is closed.Please use alternative routes.Protests and burning tyres. pic.twitter.com/MSzHtE1eum— Bluehawktactical (@Bluehawktactic1) February 6, 2019
Johannesburg Water said last Thursday that a pipe burst on Mastiff Road in Midrand, which affected water supply to the Midrand Industrial Park and Jukskei View.
The water utility said the burst pipe was as a result of a river crossing that was washed away after a heavy rainstorm in the area.
Johannesburg Water said it had appointed a contractor to slip a pipeline through the damaged section of the river crossing and link the original pipe again at the two valves it had installed.
"We expect to restore services late this afternoon to early evening [Wednesday] if all goes according to plan."
It said stationary tanks and roaming water tankers were available for residents to use in the interim.