Icasa boss Rubben Mohlaloga sentenced to 20 years in jail for fraud, money-laundering

Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) chair Rubben Mohlaloga has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars for money-laundering and fraud linked to a R6m Land Bank scam.

His lawyers on Thursday successfully applied for leave to appeal his sentence, and he has been released on bail pending the outcome of that appeal process.

His lawyer, Rudi Krause, on Friday morning confirmed that Mohlaloga would petition the North Gauteng High Court to challenge his convictions, which Krause described as “bad in law” and “unsupported by the facts”.

It was the state’s case that then Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane conspired with Mohlaloga, who was at the time an ANC MP and chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture, and attorney Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu to unlawfully transfer R6m into the law firm’s trust account from the bank in 2008.

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found that this money was transferred from Agri-BEE, a broad-based BEE framework intended to support black South Africans to participate in the agricultural sector, to Dingwako Farming Projects.