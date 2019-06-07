KZN midlands towns face blackouts over R123m Eskom bill

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative and traditional affairs (Cogta) and power utility Eskom have deadlocked on how the embattled Mooi-Mpofana municipality in the KZN midlands will settle its outstanding R123m electricity bill.

This was revealed by newly elected Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka in an interview with SAfm on Thursday, after his meeting with Eskom in Pietermaritzburg to discuss how the municipality would settle its bill dating back to 2015.

The meeting was sparked by a notice issued by Eskom on Monday that it would hit the municipality, which covers areas such as Mooi River, Bruntville and Nottingham Road, with rolling blackouts from July 8 if the R123m bill for the bulk supply of electricity, part of which has been outstanding and escalating since July 15 2015, is not settled.

Hlomuka said that they could not come to a conclusion with Eskom but they would meet again on Tuesday to try to find a way forward. However, he did not explain why they did not come to a conclusion with the power utility.

"We had a meeting with Eskom in Pietermaritzburg. The purpose of the meeting arose from the notice issued by Eskom that they are going to terminate electriticy. We then felt let's urgently meet as Cogta, Mpofana and Eskom and try to come with a way forward. We are very concerned, as Cogta, because we know that terminating electricity in Mpofana will affect innocent residents and communities and we felt, let's meet and come with a way forward.

"I must say we did engage with Eskom but we could not come to a conclusion. We're still going to meet next week Tuesday to come up with a way forward. But we want to request the residents of Mpofana to come forward and pay their debts to the municipality. We're still going to engage the local business people, farmers and ordinary consumers to try to pay their arrears so that we settle the outstanding debt with immediate effect," he said.