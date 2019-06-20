South Africa

'Lock her up' - Mzansi's verdict after Dudu Myeni state capture revelations

20 June 2019 - 10:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has been heavily implicated in former SAA chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi's testimony at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Former SA Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni featured heavily in the company's former finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi's testimony at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

Myeni was allegedly the engine that enabled the approval of the SAA and BnP Capital deal, which went ahead despite the company having lost its licence to operate as a  financial services provider (FSP).

Among other damning allegations, the commission was told that Myeni would e-mail letters to relevant SAA managers as an anonymous whistleblower, which would result in the implicated SAA executive being fired.

Nhantsi told the commission she feared she would be one of those implicated by Myeni. 

No stranger to controversy and dominating news headlines for the wrong reasons, Myeni on Wednesday was thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list as the public expressed their shock and displeasure at her alleged corrupt ways. 

