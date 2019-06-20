'Lock her up' - Mzansi's verdict after Dudu Myeni state capture revelations
Former SA Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni featured heavily in the company's former finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi's testimony at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.
Myeni was allegedly the engine that enabled the approval of the SAA and BnP Capital deal, which went ahead despite the company having lost its licence to operate as a financial services provider (FSP).
Among other damning allegations, the commission was told that Myeni would e-mail letters to relevant SAA managers as an anonymous whistleblower, which would result in the implicated SAA executive being fired.
Nhantsi told the commission she feared she would be one of those implicated by Myeni.
No stranger to controversy and dominating news headlines for the wrong reasons, Myeni on Wednesday was thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list as the public expressed their shock and displeasure at her alleged corrupt ways.
Dudu Myeni was a Mzekezeke when faking whistle-blowing. This country 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NXwb6ntPfI— Andile Mlondo (@AndileMlondo) June 19, 2019
Oh Boy! Dudu Myeni (Zondo commission). she will also look stunning in an Orange Unform!— Francois (@MHzrover) June 19, 2019
Am deeply hurt as I watch the testimony of Phumeza Nhantsi, how she allowed herself to be used for a corrupt scheme by the likes of Dudu Myeni. Yet the likes of @MzwaneleManyi pretends like Dudu myeni is a Victim black executive onslaught @SoE's#StateCaptureInquiry— Arthur Matodzi (@arthur_matodzi) June 19, 2019
Someone must pull out Dudu Myeni’s CV from the archives of SAA— #StateCapture (@morubulaZA) June 19, 2019
Dudu Myeni on her way to get her afternoon coffee... no biggie: pic.twitter.com/mXajLaFUtT— ☭ Bhuti Khawenze Kaloku ☭ (@Sundiata_X) June 19, 2019
Gavin Watson, Duduzane Zuma, Dudu Myeni and the Guptas were allowed to run the country...— Sangxa (@sangxa) June 19, 2019