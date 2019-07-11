Motorist rams gunman robbing woman driver in Johannesburg traffic

Melissa McGinn says she encountered an “angel” in Johannesburg peak-hour traffic, who saved her from a robber - by driving into him.

“You, sir, were a hero (on Wednesday morning). You saved my life and I was able to come home to my little boy because of you! Thank you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!! I had an encounter today with an angel and I’m so grateful you were there!!!” McGinn wrote on Facebook.

“He waited for me to drive away, he didn’t move his car until I was gone. Thank you so, so much for risking your life for a complete stranger!”

McGinn was driving along the Crown Interchange, from Alberton to Melrose Arch, when “someone started hitting a gun on my window, telling me if I didn’t open the window he would put a bullet in my head”.

McGinn was frightened and opened her window.

The suspect then hit her with his gun, and instructed her to hand over her phone. He then held the gun against her head.

McGinn wrote: “I don’t remember what he said at that moment but there was a man in a red car. I have no idea what car. I don’t remember what he looked like or anything, but this man drove into the person holding the gun to my head."

"He saved my life, I didn’t get a chance to thank him but I hope he somehow sees this post.”