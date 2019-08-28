South Africa

Five must-read Gavin Watson stories

28 August 2019 - 06:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The wreckage of the Toyota Corolla Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was driving when he crashed into a concrete pillar within the precinct of OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
The wreckage of the Toyota Corolla Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was driving when he crashed into a concrete pillar within the precinct of OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The death of Gavin Watson continues to make headlines as the circumstances around his car crash are scrutinised. 

Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Here are five must-read Watson stories:

First probe

SA first learnt of Watson last year in September when the DA investigated justice and correctional services portfolio committee chair and ANC MP Vincent Smith for allegedly receiving payments from Bosasa.

Smith allegedly received R670‚000 from Bosasa (now African Global Operations) over the past three years.

He also reportedly received security upgrades at his home worth R200‚000 plus R100‚000 in cash monthly from Watson.

Call for probe into ANC MP after reports of Bosasa payments

The DA wants parliament to investigate justice and correctional services portfolio committee chairperson and ANC MP Vincent Smith for allegedly ...
News
11 months ago

CR17 donation

Fast forward to 2019, he made a R500,000 donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa revealed that his campaign to oust Jacob Zuma at the ANC's conference in Nasrec last year was partly funded by Bosasa, which was also trading with his son Andile.

'Confidential' bank statements 'unlawfully obtained': Latest salvo in public protector vs Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused the public protector of unlawfully obtaining financial information from bank accounts linked to the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

State capture

Watson's company was also heavily implicated in state capture allegations.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi on Monday said the possibility of the late CEO trying to flee the country could not be ruled out.

"If you consider the charges that would come against him, I mean it would be very plausible."

'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash

Angelo Agrizzi, the man who testified against his former boss, former Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson, offered his condolences to the ...
News
1 day ago

Death

Watson died when the car he was driving, a company Toyota Corolla, hit a bridge pillar near the R21.

TimesLIVE reported that police have opened a culpable homicide case while his family has released a statement requesting privacy.

In a statement, the ANC described Watson as a dedicated anti-apartheid activist.

"Cde Gavin in particular also played a significant role in providing support, through the family businesses, to many activists and operatives of uMkhonto weSizwe who were being pursued by the police and fleeing Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape as a whole, at the time."

Expert appointed to probe Gavin Watson crash: report

An expert has been appointed to probe the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, who was killed when the car he was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar ...
News
23 hours ago

Inquiry into tax affairs

Watson was due to testify at an inquiry into his tax affairs on Tuesday.

SowetanLIVE reported that Watson was subpoenaed to testify about whether he and his companies had given accurate information to the SA Revenue Service following the damaging testimony of Agrizzi at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

MORE

ANC showers glowing praise on Gavin Watson after fatal car crash

The ANC has heaped praise on Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, describing him as an anti-apartheid activist and philanthropist who fought in the struggle for ...
Politics
1 day ago

FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven'

Embattled Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, under investigation for the bribery of former senior government ministers and ex-officials from correctional ...
News
1 day ago

Gavin Watson leaves complex legacy, says co-author of 'The Bosasa Billions'

James-Brent Styan comments on Gavin Watson's death.
Books
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  2. Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe South Africa
  3. 'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  5. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic CCTV footage of Turkish bridge collapse
Gavin Watson death: What we know so far
X