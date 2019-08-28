Five must-read Gavin Watson stories

The death of Gavin Watson continues to make headlines as the circumstances around his car crash are scrutinised.

Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Here are five must-read Watson stories:

First probe

SA first learnt of Watson last year in September when the DA investigated justice and correctional services portfolio committee chair and ANC MP Vincent Smith for allegedly receiving payments from Bosasa.

Smith allegedly received R670‚000 from Bosasa (now African Global Operations) over the past three years.

He also reportedly received security upgrades at his home worth R200‚000 plus R100‚000 in cash monthly from Watson.