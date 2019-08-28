WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies after botched heist

A cash-in-transit robber who was killed alongside one of his accomplices during an attempted heist in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday, has been identified as a renowned South African mixed martial arts fighter.

Just four days after he turned 34, Sbonelo Khuboni, fondly known as “Ceeh” among friends and “Destroyer” among his opponents, attempted to rob — along with six other men — an SBV team at the Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed to TimesLIVE that Khuboni and Mxolisi Mntungwa had been identified as the suspects who were shot in the botched robbery.

Images of Khuboni have been strewn across social media, with members of the public in his corner offering condolences, while others haven't been so kind, suggesting that the fighter got what he deserved.