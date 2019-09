Nigerians offered free flight out of SA 'to escape xenophobic attacks'

Nigerians in South Africa who want to escape any possibility of further violent attacks have been offered a free flight out of the country.

A statement issued by the Nigerian foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday said the owner of private Nigeria airline Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, had volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate his countrymen from Friday. .

The ministry said the offer followed the recent “unfortunate xenophobic attacks” on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South Africa.

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa who might be interested to take advantage of this laudable gesture. Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to contact the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria or the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg,” ministry spokesperson Ferdinand Nwonye said in a statement.