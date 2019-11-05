Free rides for Springbok supporters to airport on Gautrain

Fans wanting to greet SA's Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport on Tuesday can use the Gautrain free when wearing a Springbok shirt.

The special offer is applicable from any Gautrain station to and from the airport between 1.30pm to 3.30pm and from 6pm to 8pm.

Jack van der Merwe, CEO of the Gautrain management agency, said: “After the amazing Rugby World Cup victory by the Springboks, the Gautrain has decided to celebrate this glorious achievement by offering free travel to all Springbok supporters who will be welcoming the team back from Japan at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to go and welcome them home.”

“Thank you to Rassie (Erasmus), Siya (Kolisi) and the rest of the boys for making us proud and putting South Africa again firmly on the international rugby map,” said Van der Merwe.

To take up the offer, riders must travel without luggage. General air travellers do not benefit from this deal.

Free parking is available at Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro and Sandton stations on a first come first served basis. When entering a parkade, take a paper ticket and keep it safe until return. Do not use your Gautrain Gold or Swift cards to enter the parking as you will then be charged non-rail user rates for the parking. Returning to the station after the event, the eligible supporter must present the paper ticket at the ticket office to receive free exit from the parkade.