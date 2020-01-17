WATCH | Taxi driver arrested after throwing brick at motorist

A taxi driver has been arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at a motorist in Johannesburg, metro police said on Friday.

This after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the incident happened on Corlett Drive in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Minnaar said after an investigation, the taxi driver was traced to the Alexandra Taxi Association.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is in custody at the Norwood police station.

“The victim and owner of the white VW Kombi is requested to proceed to Norwood police station, where he or she is needed to make a statement.”