Sisters arrested for allegedly killing mom for R80,000 insurance

Two Mpumalanga sisters have been arrested for allegedly killing their mother and staging an accident to qualify for an R80,000 payment on a death benefit policy they took out on her.

According to police, one of them has confessed to the murder, adding that she held her mother's legs while her boyfriend raped her.

Wanter Dlamini's body was found on the side of a road on January 6.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the sisters allegedly conspired with a female neighbour to take out the policy on the 62-year-old woman.

Hlathi said when the policy matured, they plotted to kill Dlamini. He told Sowetan the insurance would pay R40,000 and if Dlamini died in an accident the payment would be doubled. Hence, after Dlamini was strangled, they took her body and threw it on to the side of the road.

“According to information at our disposal, a lady took out life insurance in the name of the deceased in November, after she got her (Dlamini's) documents from the two sisters.