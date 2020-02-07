School bullying indicative of high violence levels in SA

She added that through their face-to-face counselling at their centres in the province, they have established that many children have a behavioural problem.

“When we investigate their behaviour, we find that most of them have experienced trauma,” she said.

Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old pupil from Roodepark High School was admitted to hospital after an alleged bullying incident at the school.

The pupil was allegedly slam-dunked onto the concrete by a fellow pupil during an altercation and subsequently admitted to hospital.

The mother of the boy who was allegedly bullied by a 15-year-old pupil says her child was sensitive to light and sound since the incident occurred.

“My boy is at home and is sleeping all the time,” said the mother, who didn't want to reveal more details as she claimed it would jeopardise an investigation into the case.

Mabona said the department had since established that three pupils were involved in the incident.

“Though the perpetrator was immediately suspended and due to appear at the DC hearing, on February 10, it was recommended that the other two learners must also be charged accordingly,” he said after the department’s visit to the school on Monday.

He said teachers were present in and around the school but unfortunately “this incident happened within seconds”.

Mabona added that the in-house nurse was called to provide necessary emergency assistance, however the pupil was taken to a local hospital as instructed by his mother.

“Fortunately, he [17-year-old pupil] was on Saturday, discharged from hospital and he is currently recuperating at home,” he said.

Mabona said police were investigating two assault cases from both the perpetrator and the victim and that all schools in the province were empowered with necessary protocols on how to best handle cases of bullying.

He said school committees must assist in enforcing necessary policies and codes of conduct. “Transgressors must be managed as per policy. In the event a learner is expelled, the department still has an obligation to place such learner at an alternative school,” he said.

Citing the 2016 Optimus Study, Cawood said children grow up in fear as they are aware of the problems in the country.

“Children get the impression that they can either be the victim or the bully,” she said.