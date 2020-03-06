'I have a bullet stuck in my neck': Cape Town attorney can't fathom who'd want him dead

“I have a bullet in my neck and I can't even feel it. It's like it's not there,” said a confused Jakes van der Merwe three weeks after surviving an assassination attempt on February 12 2020.

Van der Merwe had stopped in his Toyota Land Cruiser outside his home in Gardens, Cape Town, when a masked man, who had been following him all morning, drove up to his driver side window and fired two bullets at the attorney.

“I heard a huge bang and glass shattered all over me. It felt like someone had hit me with a bat on my neck. As I pulled my hand away from my neck, there was blood all over it.

“One bullet was lodged in the door panel next to my head and the other one entered my neck and lodged into my vertebrae. The bullet was 1mm away from rupturing my carotid artery which would have killed me. I should be dead or at least paralysed,” said Van der Merwe as he sat in his Cape Town home on Wednesday, rubbing his wound.