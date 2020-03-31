SA citizens stranded in 'no man's land' at airport in Malaysia plead for help

Two South Africans have been stranded for days at an airport under lockdown in the capital of Malaysia, sleeping on benches and having to find food and water.

They were effectively trapped in no man's land, unable to enter Malaysia because the country is under lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and unable to fly home to South Africa.

Allan Huysamen is one of the South Africans stuck in transit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. He has been at the airport since March 25 when he arrived from Jakarta, Indonesia. He was scheduled to catch a flight to Doha and then to Cape Town aboard Qatar Airways.

"I had heard about the pending lockdown in SA but was checking my flights every hour to make sure they were still on schedule and on time. All looked good until I tried to board my flight to Doha at 8am on March 26," he said.

A video of him inside the airport has been shared on YouTube.