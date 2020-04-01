Barbara Creecy gives go-ahead for mining on 10 Western Cape beaches

There were four formal appeals against this approval: from Cape Town-based activist lawyer organisation the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), pro-mining group the North Western Cape Mining Forum, Vredendal-based local farming company Raakvat Boerdery, and UCT professor Merle Sowman.

The CER’s appeal was based partly on its challenge to the legality of section 102 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), which allows the state to simply expand existing exploration and/or mining rights without any further environmental, social and economic assessments being required.

In dismissing the CER’s appeal, Creecy said she agreed with the department of mineral resources & energy that the CER’s challenge related to mining legislation, whereas the environmental authorisation had been granted under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

“For these reasons, I concur with the DMR this ground of appeal should have been brought in terms of the MPRDA, not ... NEMA.”

The CER also argued that while the constitution demanded “ecologically sustainable development”, in this case there had been fatal flaws in assessing likely impacts on terrestrial biodiversity.

But this was also dismissed by Creecy. She said she had perused the methodology used and taken note of the findings of the specialists’ reports relating to critical biodiversity areas and species of conservation concern.

“I am satisfied with the key mitigation/optimisation measures to mitigate the impacts on terrestrial ecology.”

The North Western Cape Mining Forum’s appeal was based on its argument that no meaningful effort had been made to promote ownership and management of mines by historically disadvantaged people in the Matzikama municipal area and on the West Coast since 1994. The group wanted “a full and thorough research and investigation” by the DMR into the status of current mining rights and rights holders, and the remaining mineral deposits.

Creecy dismissed this appeal on the grounds that it too was an issue that should have been raised through mining legislation and not through NEMA.

Creecy dismissed part of the appeal by Raakvat Boerdery that raised concern about inaccuracy of maps of the proposed mining extension areas, but she upheld its appeal relating to the western boundary of one of the affected farms. This boundary was the high-water mark but on the map of the proposed mining area had been drawn “way inland”. Raakvat Boerdery said it was concerned that proposed mining activities here would take place within the coastal protection zone.