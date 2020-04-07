Cape leopard roams free during lockdown

A leopard roaming a Franschhoek wine estate at night, captured by a motion-sensor camera while making a guttural rasping call, is among only a “few hundred leopards left in the Cape mountains”, Jeannie Hayward of the Cape Leopard Trust said on Tuesday.

“This is a typical leopard call that sounds very much like sawing wood,” she said.

“Males and females vocalise with mating calls to attract the opposite sex, or with territorial calls to threaten individuals of the same sex to stay away.”