Unemployment could reach 36.5% by end of the year: IDC

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on Wednesday revealed that it anticipates a jobs bloodbath that will result in an unemployment rate of 36.5% by the end of the year.

CEO Tshokolo Nchocho was briefing parliament's portfolio committee on trade industry and competition this afternoon on measures taken by the corporation in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The country's unemployment rate was sitting just above 29% before the national lockdown.

The IDC is expecting the rand to remain under “immense pressure” but to bounce back and strengthen towards its long-term trend line over the five-year outlook period. The institution is also anticipating a deep recession this year, with GDP growth projected at -6.3%.

Nchocho said the corporation had put together R500m of its own money and R300m from the department to tackle the next few months.