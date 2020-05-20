Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments

Gray, who is the chair of the SA Medical Research Council, was quoted saying that there were malnutrition cases at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital “for the first time” - although these comments were qualified further in an update to the original article.

In a statement late on Wednesday night, Mkhize went on the offensive, saying that Gray made “factually incorrect and unfounded statements”. He also accused Gray of being unprofessional and of showing “unbecoming conduct”, particularly as the Medical Research Council fell under the ambit of the health department.

He was particularly critical of the malnutrition claim, slating Gray for using “anecdotal evidence [which] ends up causing unnecessary anxiety to our citizens”.

“There has been a reduction in the number of cases of malnutrition that have been seen at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital POPD and the total admissions during the month of March and April 2020, when compared to the previous 4 years.

“To illustrate this, in April 2019 there were 2,885 patients seen and 500 admissions. However, in April 2020 there were 834 patients seen and 146 admissions.

“I have been advised by the department’s officials that at a subsequent Covid-19 MAC meeting, Prof Velaphi, the head of paediatrics at the hospital, raised this concern and asked why Prof Gray would mislead the public by giving inaccurate information. In response, Prof Gray merely stated that she had relied on what she had heard from ‘other colleagues’. However, who these colleagues were was not disclosed.

“This emphasises the warning we have been [making] to the media and public not to just rely on anecdotal evidence. This ends up causing unnecessary anxiety to our citizens,” said Mkhize.

The minister then turned his attention to Gray’s attributed comments that government wasn’t listening to experts. “Why have experts if you don’t care what they think?” she was quoted saying.

He said in the statement: “Since the establishment of the MAC, 50 advisories have been given to the minister of health, all of which have been accepted. At no point has the department of health or government as a whole ignored and not responded to the advice of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19. The statement made by Prof Glenda Gray is at the least devoid of the truth.

“Having read the article, I have been taken aback by the obvious inaccuracies it contains which have, in my view, caused unnecessary sensationalism and doubt on the work and effort of the government in dealing with Covid-19."