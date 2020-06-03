South Africa

Fatalities as passengers are flung from rolling taxi in Cape Town

03 June 2020 - 09:57 By Aron Hyman and Esa Alexander
Paramedics and fire and rescue staff treated passengers flung from the minibus.
Paramedics and fire and rescue staff treated passengers flung from the minibus.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

A gruesome minibus taxi accident on the N2 towards Cape Town left at least two people dead and 15 seriously injured after the vehicle collided with a lamppost and rolled early on Wednesday.

The driver fled from the scene.

Injured passengers lay scattered around the crumpled vehicle amid the debris just before 7am in misty conditions near the Jakes Gerwel Drive off-ramp.

Traffic on the city's highways had increased significantly by the third day of the eased coronavirus lockdown under level 3.

City traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman confirmed that a preliminary report from personnel at the scene indicated there had been two fatalities - a man and a woman.

He said the driver had fled the scene and the injured were taken to various hospitals.

TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander said that people were lying on the ground where they had been flung from the rolling taxi.

The taxi came to rest against a fence and paramedics were treating the injured around the wreckage.

Coleman said another accident occurred at the same place shortly afterwards when a taxi collided with a sedan in the bus lane. One person was seriously injured and two others sustained light injuries.

MORE

Drunk drivers, fatal car accidents and pedestrians knocked down on first day of level 3

As the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, which saw millions of people returning to work, travel time restrictions being ...
News
1 day ago

Four dead and 17 injured in KZN accident involving two trucks and several cars

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after four people were killed and 17 injured in an accident involving two trucks and several ...
News
3 days ago

KZN police investigating culpable homicide case after cop killed in car accident

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a police officer was killed in a car accident.
News
3 days ago

Motorcyclist killed after hitting car 'full of alcohol', says distraught father

Twelve hours after the ban on booze sales was lifted, a motorcyclist died after ploughing into a stationary vehicle as its occupants allegedly drank ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X