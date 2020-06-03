Fatalities as passengers are flung from rolling taxi in Cape Town

A gruesome minibus taxi accident on the N2 towards Cape Town left at least two people dead and 15 seriously injured after the vehicle collided with a lamppost and rolled early on Wednesday.

The driver fled from the scene.

Injured passengers lay scattered around the crumpled vehicle amid the debris just before 7am in misty conditions near the Jakes Gerwel Drive off-ramp.

Traffic on the city's highways had increased significantly by the third day of the eased coronavirus lockdown under level 3.

City traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman confirmed that a preliminary report from personnel at the scene indicated there had been two fatalities - a man and a woman.