Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king

The AbaThembu royal family imbizo held at Bumbane Great Place has resolved to remove Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as king of AbaThembu and replace him with his son Azenathi.

“We, as AmaDlomo, have decided to elect Azenathi to be the king. We will communicate this decision with government on Monday,” royal family spokesperson Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa said on Friday.

The imbizo was called to discuss the ongoing feud between Dalindyebo and Prince Azenathi, who has been acting as regent after his father was jailed, serving four years for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Dalindyebo was paroled in December.

The imbizo was attended by nearly 100 royals at the Great Place, 40km from Mthatha. Only 50 were allowed inside the main hall while the rest remained outside the hall, in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.

Mgudlwa said he has tried numerous times to talk peace between Dalindyebo and his son.

“Today’s imbizo has resolved to remove Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as king of AbaThembu and replace him with his son Azenathi. They (AmaDlomo) are not happy with his behaviour and believe his jail time didn’t rehabilitate him. Many people want to leave the kingdom if Dalindyebo is reinstated as king. We couldn’t allow such to happen,” Mgudlwa said.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the Great Place, the mood was hostile.

Chief Mfundo Mtirara, who arrived late, was locked outside. However, he was allowed inside after a short negotiation.

Mgudlwa told TimesLIVE that Dalindyebo, accompanied by Mandla Mandela, arrived at the Great Place a day before the imbizo. They were prevented from gaining access.

“They were trying to stop the meeting from taking place, but did not succeed,” Mgudlwa said.