Restaurants take government to court over 'absurd' alcohol, social distancing rules

A group of restaurants is heading to court to force the government to allow their patrons to drink alcohol with their meals.

Led by Cape Town-based Chefs Warehouse restaurants, the group said in court papers filed on Wednesday that it wanted the matter to be heard on an urgent basis on Tuesday morning, or as soon soon as possible thereafter.

According to the group, opening up the industry to sell food but not alcoholic beverages is like telling a swimming instructor she can reopen her business but her learners are not allowed to swim in the pool.

The group wants “all restaurants in possession of a valid liquor licence" to be allowed to serve booze with meals to their patrons on-site, subject to the conditions of their liquor licence and all other applicable laws.

They also want “the social distancing prescribed requirement of 1.5m between all patrons in the restaurant ... declared to specifically exclude patrons voluntarily deciding to sit at the same table, sharing it”, according to the founding affidavit.