Cape eyes R1bn bounty if postponed conferences eventually go ahead

Only 11.9% of international conferences scheduled to be held in the Western Cape have been cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the economy could gain R183m if planned events take place later this year.

The events and conference industry in the province has taken an estimated R163m knock from the cancellations and events moving online.

But Western Cape tourism and business body Wesgro said on Thursday it was encouraged that most international organisations planning meetings in the province had taken heed of pleas to postpone rather than cancel.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said more than R1bn would still flow into the economy through events scheduled to take place into 2022.