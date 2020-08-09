South Africa

Kaya FM MD takes leave as station grapples with allegations

09 August 2020 - 15:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Greg Maloka. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Kaya FM’s MD, Greg Maloka, has taken a voluntary leave of absence amid allegations of wrongdoing at the Gauteng radio station.

The station sent out an internal memo to staff on Saturday saying a document it had received from an anonymous source “contains several allegations, the validity of which cannot be determined at this time”.

It purportedly raised allegations about sexual harassment, mismanagement and recruitment or appointments without merit or qualification.

“Both the MD of Kaya FM, Mr Greg Maloka, as well as the board, view these allegations in a very serious light,” read the memo.

It added that after consultation with the board, Maloka had “volunteered to take leave of absence to allow for a smooth and uninterrupted internal process as well as to allow the investigation to run its full course”.

“Be assured that the board will act with the requisite need that the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter requires.”

Kaya FM’s COO, Linda Reddy, will act as MD.

TimesLIVE reached out to Kaya FM for comment earlier on Sunday.

