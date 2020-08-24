'Is this your best shot?' South Africans on Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to ANC members
President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take real action against ANC members who are found guilty of corruption, angry South Africans said in response to the president's letter to party members on Sunday.
In the seven-page letter, Ramaphosa said the anger of South Africans towards the ruling party is justified.
He said while there has been some progress in tackling corruption and recovering money lost to government in the state-owned entities Eskom and Transnet, more work needs to be done.
The president said some companies have already been found guilty of profiting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have used competition policy to tackle excessive pricing and abuse of market dominance in the private sector, particularly during the state of disaster where several firms have been found guilty of illegally inflating prices of items like face masks and sanitisers,” he said.
Ramaphosa said corruption in the distribution of food parcels at the start of the lockdown had a negative affect on the poor.
He said the implicated leaders had used food parcels to “buy political favours” from members of communities.
This is what South Africans had to say:
Cyril "Letter Writer" Ramaphosa is writing open letters instead of unleashing the Hawks and arresting people. Kodwa asikho lapho!— Sipho Masondo (@vercingetorics) August 23, 2020
You are not serious #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/MVObXpKVk8— Johan van Rooyen Sheep vet (@jothevet) August 23, 2020
With due respect president we are tired of the singing, it's like a broken record now. We need action taken, we need to see people in orange overalls . There are untouchable people in your cabinet who who have been always accused of corruption from the previous cabinet— VuoLu2li (@Vuo61124467) August 23, 2020
Mr President honestly think that writing a letter is going to solve the corruption issue in the Anc? The damage is severe.. The wound is soo deep and unfortunately there's absolutely nothing he can do to solve it.. @MYANC must hand over the keys..Thats it.. @CyrilRamaphosa— victoriaafrica2 (@victoriaafrica8) August 23, 2020
Cyril Ramaphosa's letter or whatever that was is a "yho ha.a majita" of the home highest order.— Xolisa (@TheAxiom) August 24, 2020
No arrests No trials No sentences No money recovered No accountability and it's not going happen under this leadership nor under a government led by the ANC, period.@CyrilRamaphosa https://t.co/5MUNKZrnrN— Mahlako (Blaq Queen) (@MissRamoroko) August 24, 2020
I wonder who believes this? No one I know. Words and promises no longer work. So explain the Gumede promotion to us, in detail— Johan Troskie (@jmtros) August 23, 2020
We are no longer going to be your voting cows and give our elders your t-shirts and then disappear for 4 years. Voetsek keep your ANC as you have said that your party comes first than the citizens.— Sciroco (@bruce45618778) August 23, 2020