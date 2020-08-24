South Africa

'Is this your best shot?' South Africans on Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to ANC members

24 August 2020 - 09:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
In a letter to ANC members, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the growing anger of ordinary South Africans over corruption allegations, saying the anger was justified.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take real action against ANC members who are found guilty of corruption, angry South Africans said in response to the president's letter to party members on Sunday.

In the seven-page letter, Ramaphosa said the anger of South Africans towards the ruling party is justified.

He said while there has been some progress in tackling corruption and recovering money  lost to government in the state-owned entities Eskom and Transnet, more work needs to be done.

The president said some companies have already been found guilty of profiting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have used competition policy to tackle excessive pricing and abuse of market dominance in the private sector, particularly during the state of disaster where several firms have been found guilty of illegally inflating prices of items like face masks and sanitisers,” he said.

Ramaphosa said corruption in the distribution of food parcels at the start of the lockdown had a negative affect on the poor.

He said the implicated  leaders had used food parcels to “buy political favours” from members of communities.

This is what South Africans had to say:

TimesLIVE

