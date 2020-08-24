'Is this your best shot?' South Africans on Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to ANC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take real action against ANC members who are found guilty of corruption, angry South Africans said in response to the president's letter to party members on Sunday.

In the seven-page letter, Ramaphosa said the anger of South Africans towards the ruling party is justified.

He said while there has been some progress in tackling corruption and recovering money lost to government in the state-owned entities Eskom and Transnet, more work needs to be done.