Justice for Nathaniel Julius: what you need to know about the teen's death

The death of a disabled teenager allegedly at the hands of a police officer in Eldorado Park, Gauteng, has sent shock waves across the globe.

Nathaniel Julius, 16, died on Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know.

Death

Julius was allegedly shot by police officers after he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning him. According to the family, he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits.

TimesLIVE reported that Julius died before he was taken to hospital in the back of a police van.