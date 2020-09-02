How the new Covid Alert SA smartphone app works

The national health department launched a cellphone application on Wednesday to bolster the country's management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid Alert SA will be used for digital contact tracing using Bluetooth technology.

It effectively allows mobile phone users to update their Covid-19 statuses and alert each other anonymously if they encounter a positive case.

Everyone in the country with a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone will be able to access the service.

Legal expert Stuart Scott said the app did not collect personal information or track the location of the phone user. “Covid Alert SA is entirely anonymous. The app protects your privacy and security at all times. It does not need or store any of your personal information,” he said.