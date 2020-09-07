'Fire the people responsible for advert,' says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will shut down Clicks stores across the country the whole of this week.

Malema led a protest against racism outside the Clicks store at the Mall of the North in Polokwane on Monday morning.

A store at Thornhill Shopping Complex in Polokwane was allegedly petrol-bombed.

There was outrage on Friday at an ad campaign which described a black woman's hair as dull, dry, damaged and frizzy. On the other hand, a white woman's hair was described as “flat and normal”.

Clicks has apologised and removed the advertising. The company said the ad was not its own and was commissioned by the hair company TRESemmé.

“TRESemmé, a brand with which our client has partnered and is a distributor of its products, published an advertisement on our client’s website which depicted the hair of a black woman as being ‘dry, damaged, frizzy and dull’ against that of a white woman, which is described as ‘colour-treated, fine, flat and normal hair'," lawyers for Clicks said in a statement.

The red berets leader said the party rejected the store's apology and its suggestion to pay an undisclosed amount of money to any charity organisation chosen by the party.

“We shouldn't allow anyone to practise racism. Because Clicks loves money and wanted to make it at our expense, we are going to close Clicks stores in the country for the whole week,” Malema said.

“We will come back here if the management of the Mall of the North don't commit to our demands. We will not accept any apology without justice, we want someone to lose their jobs for insulting black people.”