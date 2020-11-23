Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to dagga growers

A British businessman is suing a South African company for allegedly cheating him out of R1.3m worth of agricultural product and then selling it off to dagga growers.

Matthew Ralph thought he had struck a good deal in 2018 when Strand business Progrow Products purchased coir from his London-based firm Gover Horowitz & Blunt.

Coir, derived from plant fibre, is widely used in gardening and agriculture for its water retention capabilities.

Ralph is crying foul two years later and trying to recoup money allegedly owed for his product by Progrow. The high court in Cape Town has granted him a provisional liquidation order. Progrow, however, insists his product was defective.

Ralph's lawyer Barry Varkel said Progrow had since closed shop and his client found the cupboards bare when examining the company’s finances.

“What they have essentially done is taken my client’s stock and put it into their other business, called Just Cannabis, and they are selling it,” said Varkel.