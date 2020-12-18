South Africa

SA surges past 900,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 8,700 in 24 hours

Only 17 other countries have surpassed this grim milestone

18 December 2020 - 21:06 By TimesLIVE
SA officially recorded its 900,000th Covid-19 case, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
SA officially recorded its 900,000th Covid-19 case, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA had officially recorded its 900,000th Covid-19 case, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Only 17 other countries have surpassed this grim milestone.

Mkhize reported on Friday that 8,725 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 901,538.

The new infections came from 40,751 tests, at a positivity rate of 21.4% — more than double the 10% positivity rate target the health department has previously cited.

Mkhize also reported 274 more Covid-19 related deaths since the release of Thursday's data. Of the latest deaths, 101 were in the Western Cape, 92 in the Eastern Cape, 56 in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Gauteng, six in the Free State and four in Mpumalanga.

This means there are now 24,285 confirmed deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

To date, 783,818 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE

MORE

New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast

A new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in SA and is circulating widely - but it is not clear yet whether it is more severe than the original ...
News
4 hours ago

Excess deaths on the way back up as Covid-19 second wave gathers speed

Excess deaths are on the up again as the Covid-19 second wave establishes itself.
News
1 day ago

SA made 20,000 ventilators for Covid-19 patients at a cost of R250m

SA has locally produced 20,000 ventilators - later than initially anticipated - at an average cost of R12,500 each for Covid-19 patients.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  3. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  4. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News
  5. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X