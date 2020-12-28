Eskom and City Power vow to continue to crack down on illegal electricity connections

Eskom and City Power say they will continue to clamp down on illegal connections in Gauteng — whether they be in gated estates or informal settlements.

Eskom recently did an audit in the plush Waterfall Estate in Midrand where some residents had connected to the electricity network illegally.

Eskom’s Ronel Kotze said a total of 219 points were audited and six illegal connections found.

Kotze said the audits were conducted based on low consumption on the meters. She said some property developers had connected to the network while the property was under construction and failed to follow the process to apply for temporary supplies.

Kotze said the customers were disconnected on the same day and remedial notices issued.

“Two such incidents were found on site. Revenue recovery is done on these accounts and the customers are billed for the lost consumption.”

Kotze said one customer who had illegally connected himself was billed R415,683 and fined R45,000.