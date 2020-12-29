Interpol warns of fake vaccines targeting the desperate in SA

Interpol has put out a “purple notice” after SA police recently found a warehouse containing several hundred ampoules of illicit, unregistered Covid-19 vaccines and counterfeit masks estimated to be valued at R6m.

According to the International Criminal Police Organisation (or Interpol), a purple notice provides information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

On December 2, Interpol issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194-member countries warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

This was after Gauteng police busted an operation selling fake vaccines and masks operating from two warehouses at Growthpoint Industrial Park at Bell Street, Meadowdale, Germiston, on November 19.