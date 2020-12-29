South Africa

Interpol warns of fake vaccines targeting the desperate in SA

29 December 2020 - 13:39
Buyer beware - fake vaccines have been advertised for sale in SA.
Buyer beware - fake vaccines have been advertised for sale in SA.
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger

Interpol has put out a “purple notice” after SA police recently found a warehouse containing several hundred ampoules of illicit, unregistered Covid-19 vaccines and counterfeit masks estimated to be valued at R6m.

According to the International Criminal Police Organisation (or Interpol), a purple notice provides information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

On December 2, Interpol issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194-member countries warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

This was after Gauteng police busted an operation selling fake vaccines and masks operating from two warehouses at Growthpoint Industrial Park at Bell Street, Meadowdale, Germiston, on November 19.

Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA

As SA rides the tsunami of a second surge of Covid-19 and a new ultra-infectious variant, authorities have moved to tighten the licensing and ...
News
1 week ago

According to SAPS national spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, the intelligence-driven operation, involved K-9 Benoni, West Rand K-9, Randburg police and customs and excise personnel.

“During the operation a large quantity of counterfeit 3M-branded N95 masks and hundreds of ampoules of illicit, unregistered Covid-19 vaccine was discovered on the premises,” he said.

“The masks alone were estimated at R6m but the value of the 'vaccine' could not be established at that time.

“Following further investigations, another warehouse was identified and searched, where a huge amount of counterfeit clothing and shoes were discovered and seized.”

The suspects have been identified as a Zambian and a person from China.

According to Interpol, the fake products had been advertised on Chinese social media app WeChat South Africa.

The Interpol notice says the import documentation for the vaccines was incorrectly declared as cosmetic injections.

The 400 ampoules of fake vaccines and masks were imported from Singapore to SA from a legal company through OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The case is ongoing.

Alongside the warning of organised crime targeting vaccines, Interpol also warned of the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products online after their cybercrime unit revealed that of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, about 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Business4SA offers to help source Covid vaccine, hospitality industry buckling under restrictions

Business4SA says it hopes the new restrictions on the economy will be for a short time frame only, as the government seeks to restrict the Covid ...
News
54 minutes ago

EXPLAINER | Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

The following is what we know about the race to deliver vaccines to help end the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Covid-19 tests rationed in Cape Town as demand soars, says Winde

Covid-19 tests are being rationed in Cape Town due to high demand, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC set for key face-off over 'defiant' Ace Magashule News
  2. ‘New wave’ Covid-19 curbs loom as hospitals fill up, oxygen is rationed News
  3. Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill World
  4. 'When this Covid-19 wave is over, there is going to be a third and fourth wave' News
  5. WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil
X