Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg

Rand Water has warned Johannesburg residents who fall under Johannesburg Water to be prepared for their taps to run dry at the weekend.

The flow of water will be cut from 1pm on Saturday and most likely be restored only on Sunday evening.

“This is to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve,” Rand Water said, adding that affected residents should plan accordingly. “Johannesburg Water has planned to place water tanks to assist when the reservoir levels reach critical levels to minimise the impact,” it said.

Areas that would be affected are:

Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Alberts Kroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Rossmore, Hursthill, Westbury, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Berario, Fairlands, Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22, Maridale, Sophiatown, Newclare, Constantia Kloof, Florida Noord and Janhofmeyr.

Water tanks will be sent to the following points: