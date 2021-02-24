Gqeberha: the origins of the renaming of Port Elizabeth

The decision to rename Port Elizabeth was officially approved and gazetted by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday, but who was behind the idea to rename the “Friendly City”?

Other major name changes will see Uitenhage changed to Kariega, and Port Elizabeth Airport will now be known as Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

The name change issue had been dragging on for about two years with residents submitting hundreds of objections to what were then proposals.

In 2019 HeraldLIVE reported the men who nominated the renaming were Boy Lamani of KwaMagxaki, former ANC MPL Christian Martin, and Khoi and San chief Mervyn Allies.

According to Lamani, who submitted the name Gqeberha to the geographical names committee, he had nominated the change in early 2016 when Danny Jordaan was still mayor.