WATCH | 'Medical condition and not drunk' — SAPS after cop found passed out in van

Mpumalanga police have denied allegations that a police officer, seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a state vehicle at the weekend, was drunk.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi confirmed that the incident happened in Standerton in the early hours of February 20.

The officer was on duty driving the state-owned vehicle when he had a “medical attack” which was “unknown to him and he has never suffered from it before”, Hlathi said.

This resulted in him colliding with a brick wall of a private property.

He said the doors of the vehicle were locked with the officer inside.

According to Hlathi, the officer was left motionless behind the wheel without anyone coming to his rescue.