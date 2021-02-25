South Africa

WATCH | 'Medical condition and not drunk' — SAPS after cop found passed out in van

25 February 2021 - 10:51
Mpumalanga police said the officer was on duty driving the state owned vehicle when he had a “medical attack” which was “unknown to him and he has never suffered from it before”. File photo.
Mpumalanga police said the officer was on duty driving the state owned vehicle when he had a “medical attack” which was “unknown to him and he has never suffered from it before”. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Mpumalanga police have denied allegations that a police officer, seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a state vehicle at the weekend, was drunk.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi confirmed that the incident happened in Standerton in the early hours of February 20.

The officer was on duty driving the state-owned vehicle when he had a “medical attack” which was “unknown to him and he has never suffered from it before”, Hlathi said.

This resulted in him colliding with a brick wall of a private property.

He said the doors of the vehicle were locked with the officer inside.

According to Hlathi, the officer was left motionless behind the wheel without anyone coming to his rescue.

Police Vehicle Crashes into Property in Standerton, Mpumalanga... Dala U Crew Telegram Channel:...

Posted by Dala U Crew on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

He was finally assisted by other police officers who were called to the scene, he said.

“These members then used another key to open the door for him and then realised that he was unconscious. They immediately took the officer to hospital for medical treatment.

“The management refutes all material misperceptions that the police officer was drunk or under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

“The medical evidence at police management's disposal has revealed that the officer has a certain medical condition which cannot be disclosed to the public. That medical condition temporarily subjected him to a state of automatism,” Hlathi said.

The officer was receiving support from the employee health and wellness department.

“The service is being given to him so that he can fully return to a normal state of health, mind and strength.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'Where did you drink?' – cop finds driver passed out behind wheel on N1 in Free State

“You are drinking on the road and then you sleep on the road. Why did this man drink and sleep on the road? You can’t do this.”
News
1 week ago

Drunk North West cop sacked, now up for criminal trial

A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed.
News
3 weeks ago

Tshwane metro cops recover spikes placed by criminals on N4 highway

Tshwane metro police officers recovered metal spikes placed along the N4 highway near the Diamond Hill Toll Plaza.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  4. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  5. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X