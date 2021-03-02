South Africa

Cocaine ship raided on Cape west coast — Bulgarians, Myanmar citizens arrested

02 March 2021 - 10:45
Cocaine valued at R583m was seized from this ship.
Image: Western Cape SAPS

Police tactical forces led by Western Cape organised crime narcotics unit detectives seized a massive haul of R583m worth of cocaine from a fishing vessel off the coast of Saldanha on Monday evening.

Four Bulgarian nationals and six suspects from Myanmar were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs during the late night raid.

An “extensive” intelligence-driven operation saw tactical forces descending on the vessel where 973 blocks of compressed cocaine were found in three compartments of the vessel.

Ten people were arrested after police seized nearly 1,000 bricks of cocaine worth R583m on a fishing vessel off the Saldanha coast in the Western Cape.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects were due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court soon.

“Further investigations continue as the detectives determine the origins as well as the intended destination of the consignment,” said Potelwa.

“SAPS management has hailed the find as a step in the right direction in efforts to deal with the illicit drug trade.”

