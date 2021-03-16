Primary school principal suspended for 'lowering pupil into pit toilet' to retrieve dropped cellphone

The community member said the pit latrine was first opened to gain access.

“First, the principal asked other learners, who were older than this one to dig through the faeces from the toilet in search of the phone.

“The principal then took this 11-year-old and promised him R200 if he could recover the phone. The child was given gloves, taken out of his uniform, and a rope was tied around his arms and he was lowered by other learners into the toilet.

“He was knee-deep in the faeces and he used his own hands to search for the phone, with faeces going even above his hands and to his elbows,” the concerned community member said.

The community member said on hearing of the incident, they went to the school to inquire what happened.

He said the child was traumatised by the incident and had broken down because he had been mocked by his peers about the ordeal.

He said the child was adamant that he had not volunteered to go into the toilet but said the principal had said he was of small build and could therefore easily go inside.