South Africa

1,500 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: Mkhize

17 March 2021 - 22:00 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,531 new Covid-19 infections and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
SA recorded 1,531 new Covid-19 infections and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

SA recorded 1,531 new Covid-19 infections and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

This means that there have now been 1,532,497 cases recorded to date, along with 51,634 confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities.

The new infections come from 34,419 tests at a positivity rate of 4.45%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 38 were in Gauteng, 15 were in the Free State, seven were in Mpumalanga, six were in the Western Cape, four were in KwaZulu-Natal, two were in the Northern Cape and Limpopo and the Eastern Cape had one each. There were no fatalities recorded in the North West.

Mkhize added that there had been 1,459,056 recoveries recorded across the country, at a recovery rate of 95%.

There were also 11,127 vaccines administered between 6.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30pm on Wednesday, meaning that 168,413 health workers have now received their Covid-19 jabs.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

SA regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and ...
News
1 day ago

I was taking care of myself and others: Mabuza tells MPs why he kept a low profile during Covid-19

Deputy President David Mabuza has explained his much-criticised absence from the public at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, telling ...
Politics
3 hours ago

‘Tsunami of distress’: Covid-19 comes in wave upon wave for health workers

While they have been commended for their resilience, burnout and depression could erode their work standards
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X