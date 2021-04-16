South Africa

Fire breaks out at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, but services not affected

16 April 2021 - 16:04
Image: Jack Bloom

A fire broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday morning, the Gauteng health department confirmed.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the fire affected the dispensary where all the dry and medical items are kept. Kekana said hospital and clinical services had not been affected.

The fire broke at around 11.30am.

“Firefighters are still on site and all staff and areas near the fire were evacuated,” the department said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries have been reported.

DA shadow minister for health Jack Bloom said a speedy investigation into the cause of the fire was needed.

“It raises questions about the adequacy of occupational safety measures at this hospital, which has a history of poor maintenance,” Bloom said.

“The situation at the hospital is still uncertain, but I hope it is brought under control as soon as possible so patient care can function normally.”

TimesLIVE

