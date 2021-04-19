'It was such a special place. It was my church': heartbroken academics share memories of burnt-out UCT library

Pendant lights, arched windows, carved legs of wooden tables: the Jagger Reading Room in UCT’s African Studies Library was more than just a place — it was a spiritual home to many.

Now it is nothing but rubble, soot and charred remains.

“The reading room was such a special place for me. It was my church,” Dr Martha Evans, a senior lecturer in media studies at UCT, told TimesLIVE. “It was a space that somehow transcended the divisions that have afflicted the institution in recent years.”

Having spent countless hours at the wooden desks with elegant pillars looking on, Evans has a heart and soul that are connected to the experience of being there.

“The room was always quiet. You’d order your item, take your seat at a desk and wait for the librarian to bring you your treasure: a rare book, an old pamphlet or letter, some artefact from long ago. I made so many discoveries in that space,” she said, adding that “it was always frequented by like-minded students and staff, and that’s what made it so special”.