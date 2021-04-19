Wind still fanning out-of-control fire in Cape Town
Homes and schools threatened as flames jump Philip Kgosana freeway
By lunchtime on Monday, smoke made it difficult to see and ash was swirling down in Vredehoek and University Estate in Cape Town, below the hot spots on Table Mountain where fires were burning out of control more than 24 hours after they ignited.
Winds gusting up to 50km/h — so strong it is difficult to stand — were fanning the raging fires concentrated on Devil’s Peak, which crossed the top freeway into Cape Town on Monday morning, threatening homes and schools.
“We came here at about 7am and we saw the flames jump the freeway [Philip Kgosana Drive]. The wind is terrible and much worse than yesterday,” said a metro cop on duty in Vredehoek, who declined to be named.
Three fire engines with sirens on roared past metro cops, who are diverting traffic off Philip Kgosana at Kuyper Road.
The wind has grounded the helicopters and their aerial crews, which can play a critical role in controlling fires by dumping water on the flames from above.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Monday that more than 150 firefighters and “32 firefighting appliances” were on the ground to try to stop the fire, which on Sunday wreaked havoc on UCT campus — destroying its main library with irreplaceable special collections and forcing the evacuation of students.
On Monday morning, residents were evacuated from Vredehoek, on the edge nearest to University Estate. Concerned residents came into the streets to check on the fires, while others were indoors preparing for evacuation.
Disaster management vehicles are visible and evacuations have taken place so far at UCT, Vredehoek, Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park and Mountain View complex under their guidance.
Active firefighting is concentrated in Vredehoek, Philip Kgosana Drive and UCT, said Carelse.
Four firefighters are being treated for injuries, two of them from Cape Town city.
Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire and Volunteer Wildfire Services members are helping to fight the blaze.
In the event of evacuation, please remember to take chronic medication, identity documents, passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries, the Fire and Rescue Services advise.
TimesLIVE