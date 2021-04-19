Wind still fanning out-of-control fire in Cape Town

By lunchtime on Monday, smoke made it difficult to see and ash was swirling down in Vredehoek and University Estate in Cape Town, below the hot spots on Table Mountain where fires were burning out of control more than 24 hours after they ignited.

Winds gusting up to 50km/h — so strong it is difficult to stand — were fanning the raging fires concentrated on Devil’s Peak, which crossed the top freeway into Cape Town on Monday morning, threatening homes and schools.

“We came here at about 7am and we saw the flames jump the freeway [Philip Kgosana Drive]. The wind is terrible and much worse than yesterday,” said a metro cop on duty in Vredehoek, who declined to be named.

Three fire engines with sirens on roared past metro cops, who are diverting traffic off Philip Kgosana at Kuyper Road.

The wind has grounded the helicopters and their aerial crews, which can play a critical role in controlling fires by dumping water on the flames from above.